Canada announces funding 43.6$ million worth of projects in Iraq and Syria Shafaq News / The Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marc Garneau, announced today more than $43.6 million in Peace and Stabilization Operations Program funding for 11 projec

Shafaq News / The Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marc Garneau, announced today more than $43.6 million in Peace and Stabilization Operations Program funding for 11 projects in Iraq and Syria, at the Foreign Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Small Group meeting.

These projects will support the Global Coalition’s priorities of rehabilitating public infrastructure and delivering essential services. It will also contribute to the clearing of the explosive remnants of war as well as foster local peacebuilding efforts to support the reintegration of internally displaced peoples.

Through its diplomatic engagement, military contribution and peace and stabilization operations programming, Canada contributes to all 5 lines of the Global Coalition’s efforts, which include: the military campaign against Daesh, preventing the flow of foreign terrorist fighters across borders, tackling ISIS's financing and its economic infrastructure, supporting the stabilization of areas liberated from ISIS and countering its propaganda.

Earlier toda, Karina Gould, Canadian Minister of International Development, announced $49.5 million in new funding for humanitarian assistance in the Middle East.