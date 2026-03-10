US Embassy warns Americans in Iraq of rising kidnapping risk

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday warned American citizens of rising security risks in Iraq, including potential kidnappings and attacks targeting US nationals and interests, urging them to leave the country when conditions permit.

In a security alert posted on X, the embassy cautioned that “Iran and Iran-aligned militia groups pose a significant threat to public safety,” advising Americans to remain vigilant, avoid drawing attention, and stay away from locations linked to the United States or places where Americans typically gather. The notice referenced past incidents involving US citizens and assets, including American companies, hotels used by foreigners, and facilities associated with the United States, while urging those who remain to prepare for extended shelter-in-place situations by securing essential supplies.

Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Baghdad, Iraq – March 10, 2026 – Update 1 Location: Iraq There is no higher priority than the security of American citizens for President Trump, Secretary of State Rubio, and the entire Department of State. Iran and Iran-aligned terrorist… — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) March 10, 2026

The embassy also urged US nationals to stay in secure locations and avoid demonstrations, particularly around Tahrir Square and the July 14th Bridge in central Baghdad, where gatherings have occasionally turned “violent.” It also warned of ongoing risks from rocket and drone attacks and falling debris, recommending that Americans remain inside fortified buildings whenever possible.

Noting that Iraqi airspace remains closed and commercial flights are suspended, the advisory said land routes through Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye remain available despite possible delays at border crossings. According to the embassy, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye currently offer commercial flights, while departures from Kuwait remain unavailable due to missile and drone risks.

Earlier, the US State Department ordered the departure of non-essential government personnel from Iraq due to the risk of armed conflict and suspended routine consular services at the US Embassy in Baghdad and the US Consulate in Erbil.