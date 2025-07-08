US Embassy: Diplomatic missions in Iraq operational

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Washington

The US Embassy in Baghdad confirmed, on Tuesday, that both its mission in the capital and the Consulate General in Erbil remain operational despite recent staff reductions.

An Embassy spokesperson explained to Shafaq News that personnel began departing on June 12 “out of an abundance of caution” due to growing regional tensions. A second group left on June 21 as part of efforts to “streamline operations.”

While describing the drawdown as temporary, the spokesperson declined to disclose numbers, citing security concerns.

“We remain committed to advancing our policy priorities in Iraq, strengthening Iraq’s sovereignty, and engaging with Iraqi leaders and the Iraqi people,” the spokesperson asserted.

The update followed a June 11 announcement about the initial reduction, which officials linked to President Donald Trump’s directive to prioritize the safety of US personnel abroad after the recent confrontation between Israel and Iran.