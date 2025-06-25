US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites spark retaliation fears in Iraq

Shafaq News – Iraq

The recent US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities have fueled fears of retaliation inside Iraq, where Iran-backed factions maintain significant influence and American forces remain stationed.

According to The Washington Post, these factions have so far refrained from striking US positions, showing a level of restraint that analysts describe as uncharacteristic.

After years of navigating power struggles between Washington and Tehran, many of these groups have grown more autonomous—politically and economically. Now entrenched in Iraq’s government, they oversee vast business empires, draw billions from public budgets, and hold unprecedented authority.

Analysts caution that any escalation involving these factions could destabilize Iraq and jeopardize their entrenched power. With so much at risk, the threat of direct retaliation may be keeping them in check—for now.

