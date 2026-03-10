Iraq condemns strikes on diplomatic missions across the country

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned attacks targeting diplomatic and consular missions in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region amid escalating regional tensions.

In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed Baghdad’s rejection of “any assault on foreign diplomatic facilities” and pledged full protection for missions operating in the country in line with international obligations. “Authorities are reviewing incidents involving diplomatic premises and plan legal action against those responsible to reinforce security and preserve Iraq’s relations with partner states.”

The statement comes as tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel intensify. Recent days have brought drone and rocket strikes across Iraq, including attacks on locations hosting US forces and Popular Mobilization Forces headquarters, while Iraqi airspace remains under heightened security measures.