New attack pounds former UN headquarters in Al-Sulaymaniyah
2026-03-09T23:08:24+00:00
Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah
An attack targeted the former United Nations headquarters in central Al-Sulaymaniyah, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.
The drone attack caused no casualties, while authorities launched investigations, as the province has witnessed similar incidents in recent hours.
The same location came under attack last week over suspicions about the presence of US forces.