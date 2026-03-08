Kurdistan Region demands Baghdad action over military aggressions

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Region has submitted to Baghdad the names of individuals and groups behind recent attacks on the Region, Bafel Talabani, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), stated on Sunday, warning that continued assaults threaten Iraq’s stability and security.

In a message to the people of Kurdistan, Talabani noted that Erbil is awaiting the federal government to take the necessary steps and measures against those responsible, adding that while he expects “their allies in Baghdad will work to prevent further escalation,” Kurdistan Region will “handle the matter ourselves” if no action is taken. He recognized that Erbil has faced “difficult nights” amid the attacks, praising its residents for their resilience and understanding during the tense period.

کوردی | عربي | ENG | فارسیهاوڵاتییانی خۆشەویستی هەرێمی کوردستانهەرێمی کوردستان چەند شەوێکی ناخۆشی بەڕێکرد، سوپاستان دەکەین بۆ خۆڕاگری و تێگەیشتنتان لە ئەم بارودۆخە ئاڵۆزەی ناوچەکەمانی پێدا تێدەپەڕێت، هەر ئەوەش چاوەڕێ دەکرێت لە خەڵکە ئازا و خۆشەویستەکەمان.ئێمە لەماوەی چەند… — Bafel Jalal Talabani (@Bafeltalabani) March 8, 2026

“The Kurdish leadership has also pursued diplomatic efforts, engaging in high-level talks with officials from Iran, the United States, and Turkiye to safeguard the Region as tensions continue,” he added, underlining Iraq’s rich history and civilization, and asserting that “all civilizational efforts should originate from this region to achieve stability and peace.”

Since February 28, 2026, when the US-Israeli war on Iran began, Kurdistan Region has experienced rising military tensions, with repeated strikes on strategic sites, including the Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport.

