Leader Barzani: Aggression against Kurdistan Region will not be tolerated

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani condemned on Sunday the wave of attacks targeting civilian areas, economic infrastructure, and Peshmerga positions in the Kurdistan Region, warning that continued assaults threaten the Region’s stability and security.

In a public message, Barzani stressed that “the people of Kurdistan have never embraced war but have always sought peace and coexistence. When faced with conflict, they defend their rights and security, guided by a long-standing culture of peace.”

Urging the Government of Iraq, Iraqi Parliament, and the Shiite Coordination Framework to act decisively to halt the violence, he added that disputes must be resolved through peaceful means, noting that war leaves nothing but destruction and suffering in its wake.

Barzani also criticized groups operating under the name of the “Resistance,” describing their attacks as “a direct assault on citizens,” while warning that “self-restraint has limits, and the Peshmerga will not tolerate aggression that undermines the security of Kurdistan and its people.”

The Kurdistan Region has recently witnessed rising military tensions, with repeated strikes on strategic sites, including the Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport, amid ongoing confrontations involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

