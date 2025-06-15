PUK Leader: Attacks on Iran undermine Trump-led peace efforts

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) denounced the recent strikes on Iran, urging the international community to intervene to prevent further escalation.

The PUK Leader Bafel Talabani’s office noted in a statement that the attacks were “deliberately timed to sabotage the diplomatic efforts initiated under the leadership of President Trump.”

The PUK also coindemned the strikes on Iran, considering that they undermine fundamental principles of international law and pose a significant risk of further destabilizing our already precarious region.

Offering condolences to the victims, the party expressed particular concern over the civilian toll, urging the international community to take direct steps to prevent further escalation.