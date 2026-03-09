Iraq’s Al-Hikma, Asaib Ahl-Al-Haq, Kataib Sayyed Al-Shuhada, and Kataib Hezbollah welcome Mojtaba Khamenei

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Ammar al-Hakim, leader of al- Hikma Movement, Abu Alaa al-Walaei, Secretary-General of Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, the Asaib Ahl Al-Haq member and Iraqi Parliament First Deputy Speaker Adnan al-Dulaimi, and Kataib Hezbollah Secretary-General Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi on Monday congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his selection as the new supreme leader of the Islamic Republic.

Al-Hakim extended condolences over the killing of Ali Khamenei, and considered Mojataba’s selection reflects “the continuation of the path of his father and forefathers in upholding what he described as the principles of sacrifice and struggle.”

في الوقت الذي نجدد فيه العزاء والمواساة للشعب الإيراني بشهادة سماحة الإمام السيد علي الخامنئي (قدس سره الشريف)، نبارك لنجله سماحة آية الله السيد مجتبى الخامنئي (دامت بركاته) اختياره قائدا للجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، سائلين الله تعالى أن يوفقه في مواصلة درب والده الشهيد وأجداده… — Ammar Al-Hakim | عمار الحكيم (@Ammar_Alhakeem) March 9, 2026

Abu Alaa al-Walaei said the “line of guardianship remains enduring and its approach will remain alive within the nation.”

Al-Dulaimi described the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as an important moment in Iran’s political trajectory that reflects “the will” of Iran’s institutions and expressed solidarity with Tehran following what it described as external aggression.

Al-Hamidawi said Mojtaba Khamenei’s appointment shows “the foresight of Iran’s Assembly of Experts in confronting current challenges,” adding that the new leader possesses the qualifications needed to guide the country during this phase.

Iran’s Assembly of Experts earlier named Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, more than a week after his father, Ali Khamenei, was killed in US-Israeli strikes in late February.