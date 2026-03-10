Iraqi President congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new Supreme Leader

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Tuesday congratulated Mojtaba Ali Khamenei on his appointment as Iran’s new Supreme Leader following the killing of his father during recent US and Israeli strikes.

In a message to the Iranian leader, Rashid wished him success in carrying out the responsibilities of the position. He also renewed condolences over the death of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other Iranian officials and civilians killed during the conflict that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

The Iraqi president expressed solidarity with the Iranian people and voiced hope that the coming period would bring “an end to the war” and open the way for dialogue and diplomacy to restore security and stability. He also reaffirmed Iraq’s support for regional and international efforts aimed at halting hostilities, easing tensions, and strengthening stability across the Middle East.

Iran decided on Sunday to appoint Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader, succeeding his father and becoming the third leader of the Islamic Republic since 1979.