Baghdad, Amman push cooperation on economy and environment

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid met, on Sunday, with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Nice, France, to advance bilateral ties and coordinate responses to regional crises, including the war in Gaza.

The meeting, held during the UN’s Third Ocean Conference, included Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Fuad Hussein and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi and centered on boosting trade, aligning economic policies, and expanding environmental cooperation—especially in water conservation and biodiversity. Rashid urged joint efforts on climate goals and sustainable development.

رئيس الجمهورية @LJRashid يلتقي جلالة الملك عبدالله الثاني ابن الحسين، على هامش مؤتمر الأمم المتحدة الثالث للمحيطات في مدينة نيس الفرنسية, ويبحثان تعزيز العلاقات بين البلدين الشقيقين وسبل تطويرها في المجالات كافة، وتوسيع التعاون والتبادل التجاري بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة للشعبين. pic.twitter.com/QV6P322UAt — رئاسة جمهورية العراق (@IraqiPresidency) June 8, 2025

The leaders also discussed regional stability and reaffirmed support for Palestinian statehood, calling for urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza. King Abdullah backed stronger Iraq-Jordan cooperation, urging implementation of resolutions from the recent Arab League summit in Baghdad.