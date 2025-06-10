Iraq, France reaffirm partnership at UN summit

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and expanding relations during a meeting in the French city of Nice on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Presidency's media office, the meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on the sidelines of the third United Nations Ocean Conference.

Rashid pointed to the importance of enhancing cooperation in a way that serves the shared interests of both countries, stressing the need for coordination and joint action to reinforce peace and stability in the region.

Macron praised Iraq’s regional and international role in supporting security and stability and expressed France’s continued commitment to backing Iraq’s efforts to protect its sovereignty and sustain peace.

The talks covered developments in the Middle East, with both sides underscoring the importance of increased international efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote peace. They also exchanged views on key issues on the conference’s agenda, including recommendations on protecting oceans and marine resources.

رئيس الجمهورية @LJRashid يلتقي الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون:الحرص على الارتقاء بالعلاقات الثنائية المتميزة بين البلدين إلى مستويات أكثر تطورا، وتعزيز سبل التعاون وبما يخدم المصالح المتبادلة للشعبين الصديقين، وأهمية التنسيق والعمل المشترك لترسيخ السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة. pic.twitter.com/WeqNBlnOIi — رئاسة جمهورية العراق (@IraqiPresidency) June 10, 2025

The Iraqi president delivered yesterday a speech at the conference on behalf of the group of 77 and China (the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries within the United Nations), currently chaired by Iraq.