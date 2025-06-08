Iraq’s President in France for UN ocean summit

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid arrived in France on Sunday to attend the United Nations Ocean Conference, where he is expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron for high-level discussions.

The conference brings together world leaders to address marine pollution, climate resilience, and the sustainable management of ocean resources.

An Iraqi official familiar with the visit indicated that discussions with the French side are expected to focus on infrastructure initiatives, expanding environmental cooperation, and following up on previously signed agreements.

Earlier today, President Rashid emphasized Iraq’s interest in strengthening its partnership with France, reiterating a commitment to cooperation across political, environmental, and economic spheres. He also reaffirmed Baghdad’s policy of neutrality in global affairs, pointing to strategic partnerships as a means to advance the country’s economic reform agenda.

The visit follows earlier discussions between Macron and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who met in March to review the $17B Development Road project. The initiative aims to link Asia and Europe through Iraq, with the potential to generate up to one million jobs.

Since 2023, Iraq and France have formalized a series of agreements spanning energy, defense, and transportation. Baghdad is currently preparing to host an Iraq–France business forum, an event designed to enhance private-sector ties and attract new investment.