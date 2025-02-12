Iraqi President's lawsuit against PM, Finance Minister delayed
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Supreme Court, on Wednesday, postponed its
decision on a lawsuit filed by President Abdul Latif Rashid against Prime
Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and his finance minister over the delayedpayment of salaries to Kurdistan Region employees.
A judicial source at the court told Shafaq News
Agency that the case has been rescheduled for a ruling on February 18, citing
the need to complete deliberations and review the legal aspects of the case
before issuing a final verdict.
Rashid had filed the lawsuit against Al-Sudani
and Finance Minister Taif Jamil, citing delays in the disbursement of salaries
to public sector employees in the Kurdish region.
On Monday, Hawari Tawfiq, the Director General at the President’s office, clarified the details of the lawsuit, stating that the President was not in conflict with any constitutional authority in Iraq. He emphasized that the case was brought forward by the Presidency to the Federal Court to address the issue of Kurdish region salaries.