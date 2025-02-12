Iraqi President's lawsuit against PM, Finance Minister delayed

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Supreme Court, on Wednesday, postponed its decision on a lawsuit filed by President Abdul Latif Rashid against Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and his finance minister over the delayedpayment of salaries to Kurdistan Region employees.

A judicial source at the court told Shafaq News Agency that the case has been rescheduled for a ruling on February 18, citing the need to complete deliberations and review the legal aspects of the case before issuing a final verdict.

Rashid had filed the lawsuit against Al-Sudani and Finance Minister Taif Jamil, citing delays in the disbursement of salaries to public sector employees in the Kurdish region.

On Monday, Hawari Tawfiq, the Director General at the President’s office, clarified the details of the lawsuit, stating that the President was not in conflict with any constitutional authority in Iraq. He emphasized that the case was brought forward by the Presidency to the Federal Court to address the issue of Kurdish region salaries.