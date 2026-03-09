Iran war is very complete, says Trump

Shafaq News- Washington

The US President Donald Trump said the war against Iran could be over soon, adding that Iran now “has no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force.”

Weijia Jiang, CBS’s senior White House correspondent, posted about her interview with Trump on X, citing him saying that the USA is very far ahead of his original estimate, “that the war could take four to five weeks to conclude.”

Regarding the new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump said he has someone in mind to replce him, without giving further details. "I have no message for him. None, whatsoever," he added.

As for the Strait of Hurmoz, The US president noted that ships are moving through now, stressing that he is "thinking about taking it over." He also warned Iran, saying, "They,ve shot everything they have to shot, and they better not try anything cute, or it's going to be the end of that country."