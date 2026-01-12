US Trump to impose 25% tariffs on countries trading with Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

The US President Donald Trump on Monday warned that any country doing business with Iran will face a 25% tariff "on any and all business being done with the United States of America.”

Posting on Truth Social, he said that the new tariff on imports from Iran’s trading partners is effective and immediate, adding that “this Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”.

Trump is expected to hold a meeting with his national security team to discuss options for supporting the protests in Iran, saying he is considering “very strong options,” including the possibility of military intervention.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that only US President Donald Trump knows what course he intends to take toward Iran, warning that while Trump does not hesitate to use the power of the US military, he prefers diplomatic solutions.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei portrayed Trump as an arrogant despot, warning that he would ultimately meet the falling fate of historical tyrants such as Pharaoh and Nimrod.