Iran, Gaza, Turkiye: Trump, Netanyahu hold wide-ranging talks

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that direct talks between the United States and Iran on Tehran’s nuclear program will begin on Saturday.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told reporters during a briefing at the White House. “If the talks aren’t successful, I think Iran will be in great danger. It will be a very bad day for them.”

The announcement came during Trump’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited Washington for discussions focused on regional security, the war in Gaza, and trade relations.

During the meeting, Trump also addressed tensions involving Turkiye. Turning to Netanyahu in front of reporters, he said, “Bibi, if you have a problem with Turkiye, I really think you’re going to be able to work it out,” adding, “I have a very, very good relationship with Turkiye and with their leader.”

Trump described Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as “a tough guy” and “very smart,” and claimed Erdoğan had accomplished “what nobody’s been able to do in 2,000 years” by removing Syria’s former ruler Bashar al-Assad “through surrogates.”

Meanwhile, the Gaza conflict, now in its 18th month, remained a central focus. Netanyahu said Israel is working "tirelessly to bring them back." Trump added that the war “should stop soon,” though acknowledging the complexity of reaching a resolution.

The US President also reiterated earlier proposals regarding Gaza’s future, calling the territory “an incredible piece of important real estate” and suggesting US control could be beneficial. “Frankly, a lot of Palestinians don’t want to live there,” he said, adding, “Relocating them could be a good thing.”

Trade tensions between the two countries were also discussed. Netanyahu urged the removal of a 17% US tariff on Israeli exports, referencing Israel’s earlier elimination of tariffs on American goods. Trump said a pause in tariffs was not under consideration, but affirmed that “some of the tariffs may not be permanent pending negotiations.”

Addressing broader trade policy, Trump rejected a European Union proposal for zero tariffs on cars and industrial goods, stating his administration is focused on expanding US energy exports to Europe. He criticized EU regulations as “non-monetary barriers” designed to block American products. “We’re not going to let that happen,” he said.