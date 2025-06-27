Turkiye’s Fidan: Iran acted in legitimate self-defense

Shafaq News – Istanbul

On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that Iran had invoked its legitimate right to self-defense in the recent confrontation with Israel.

Speaking at a panel during the Global Transport Corridors Forum in Istanbul, Fidan argued that the events demonstrated “Israel is not the powerful state it claims to be, particularly in terms of its ability to neutralize Iran’s nuclear capabilities.”

He also reiterated Turkiye’s warnings that the conflict in Gaza would not remain contained, but could expand to other regions, including Iran, which, he said, "is exactly what happened."

Fidan further accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using the escalation with Iran to serve domestic political interests.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Israel's actions in the Middle East risk igniting a regional conflict, urging Islamic nations to present a unified front.