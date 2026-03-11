Trump: Iran war may end “soon” as little remains to target

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the military campaign against Iran could end “soon,” asserting that most major targets inside the country have already been destroyed.

In a brief phone interview with Axios, Trump explained that the conflict would conclude once he orders an end to operations, claiming that “practically nothing” remains to be targeted. Describing the campaign as progressing “ahead of the timetable,” he noted that US forces inflicted more damage than initially expected within the original six-week timeframe.

Trump also accused Tehran of destabilizing the Middle East for decades, arguing, “They are paying for 47 years of death and destruction they caused. This is payback. They will not get off that easy.”

His comments came after an Iranian bank was reportedly struck in recent attacks, as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that US and Israeli economic institutions across the Middle East —including banks— could become targets, urging civilians to stay at least one kilometer away from such facilities.