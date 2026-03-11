Drones attack on Oman’s Salalah Port

Shafaq News- Muscat

Drones struck fuel tanks at the port of Salalah in Oman, while several others were intercepted, Oman’s state news agency reported on Wednesday.

Citing a security source, the agency explained that several Iranian drones reached fuel storage facilities at the port, causing extensive damage, though no casualties were recorded.

The incident comes as the war between Iran, the United States and Israel enters its second week. Earlier today, Qatari media indicated that its defenses intercepted aerial targets over the capital Doha, while Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry stated it downed drones over the Empty Quarter desert. Kuwait’s National Guard also confirmed the interception of eight drones in “areas under its protection.”