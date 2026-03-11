Iraq’s Al-Nujaba urges regional build-up to oust US forces

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Harakat Al-Nujaba, part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), called on Wednesday the Arab nations to form armed factions, following Iraq’s example, to push US forces out of the region.

In a statement, the group’s Secretary-General, Akram Al-Kaabi, warned that the presence of foreign troops on local soil brings destruction and instability, serving broader US and Israeli interests while leaving local populations to shoulder the consequences of wars they have little stake in.

Pointing out that much of the US military activity in the region, including drone strikes targeting Iran and Iraq, relies on nearby bases, he noted that with foreign warships now withdrawn beyond missile range, attacks increasingly depend on local launch sites.

Earlier this month, the group, along with Iraq’s Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada and Kataib Hezbollah, confirmed their entry into the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran, vowing attacks on US military bases in response to what it called “American aggression.”