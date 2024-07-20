IRI claims missile strike on Haifa

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Islamic Resistance (IRI) announced late on Friday that it had struck a vital target in Haifa with an "Arqab" missile.

IRI stated, "Continuing our path of resisting the occupation and supporting our people in Palestine, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance attacked a military target in occupied Haifa at dawn on Friday."

The statement added that the target was hit using a developed "Arqab" cruise missile, affirming that its operations would continue at an escalating pace.

The "Iraqi Resistance factions" have been launching attacks on Israeli sites and American bases in Syria and Iraq in response to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.