Within hours, IRI attacks Israeli “vital“ sites

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Saturday that it had launched drone strikes targeting military installations in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights.

In two separate statements, accompanied by videos, the IRI claimed responsibility for the attacks, stating, "Our fighters attacked a military target in the northern occupied territories and a vital target in occupied Golan this morning, October 19, 2024."

The IRI framed the strikes as part of their "ongoing resistance" against Israeli occupation, expressing solidarity with Palestinians and Lebanese people in response to "massacres committed by the occupying entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly." The group vowed to continue its operations, targeting what it referred to as "enemy strongholds" with increasing intensity.

Since October 7, 2023, Iraqi military forces have amplified their support for Palestinian resistance movements in Gaza, launching a series of military actions across the region. Iranian-aligned factions in Iraq have also stepped up attacks on US military bases in both Iraq and Syria.