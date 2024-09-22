Iraqi Resistance strikes Israeli target

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Sunday that they had struck a “vital Israeli target” within Palestinian territories.

In a statement, IRI said, "In continuation of our resistance against the occupation, in solidarity with our people in Gaza, and response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians—children, women, and the elderly—our fighters targeted a vital asset in our occupied lands this Sunday morning, September 22, 2024."

The group added that the attack was carried out using "drones."

The resistance vowed to "continue striking the enemy’s strongholds."

Since October 7, 2023, IRI has claimed responsibility for missile strikes on Israeli areas and US bases in Syria and Iraq, as retaliation for the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza.

The Israeli military confirmed early Sunday that it had intercepted "suspicious aerial objects" approaching from Iraq before they entered Israeli airspace.

In addition, Israeli media outlets reported that overnight, Israel’s air defenses intercepted two cruise missiles launched from Iraq toward southern Golan Heights.

The escalation coincides with increased hostilities on the Lebanese front. Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced early Sunday that it had targeted the "Ramat David Airbase” southeast of Haifa with a barrage of rockets.

Hezbollah stated in a release, “We targeted Ramat David Airbase with dozens of Fadi 1 and Fadi 2 missiles in response to repeated Israeli attacks on various Lebanese regions, which have resulted in civilian casualties.”

Both IRI and Hezbollah are the main parties in the pro-Iranian “Axis of Resistance” along with Yemen’s Ansarallah, and others.