Iraqi Islamic Resistance claims strikes on “vital targets” in northern Israel

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced, on Thursday, that it launched multiple drone attacks on “vital targets” in northern Israel.

In three consecutive statements, the group stated that its fighters targeted a key site each time using drones.

The group declared that all its operations are “in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon”, vowing to continue “resisting the occupation [Israel].”

Meanwhile, the Israeli army reported, on Thursday, that it had downed a drone approaching from Syria, believed to have originated from Iraq.

This marks the second drone intercepted by Israeli forces within 24 hours.

IRI is a part of the Axis of Resistance.