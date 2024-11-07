Iraqi Islamic Resistance claims drone strike on Israeli site

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Thursday it had carried out a drone strike targeting an Israeli military site.

In a statement, the group declared, “in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

IRI affirmed its commitment to intensifying its operations against “enemy” strongholds, pledging that further strikes would occur "at an increasing pace."

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has mounted near-daily rocket and drone attacks on Israeli targets amid the ongoing war involving Gaza and Lebanon.

Since April, Israel has reported multiple aerial incursions from its eastern border, although it has refrained from attributing responsibility to a specific group. Israel has also announced that it has intercepted drones outside its airspace on several occasions.