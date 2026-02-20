Iraq captures wanted drug trafficker in Babil

Shafaq News- Babil

Iraq’s National Security Service arrested one of the province’s most wanted drug traffickers in Babil on Friday, a security source told Shafaq News.

Security personnel seized approximately one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and initiated legal procedures to refer him to the competent judicial authorities.

Authorities reported 3,006 arrests and seized more than 2.1 tons of drugs in the first quarter of 2025 alone, while in November, they dismantled 1,200 local and international drug networks. Over the past three years, security forces detained around 43,000 individuals and confiscated more than 28 tons of narcotics and millions of illicit pills

