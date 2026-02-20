Germany urges Europe to expand capabilities without distancing from US

Shafaq News- Berlin

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned on Friday against distancing Europe from the United States, arguing that efforts to strengthen European sovereignty should complement, not weaken, the transatlantic alliance.

In remarks to public broadcaster ZDF, he said Europe should expand its capabilities and assume greater responsibility without pursuing separation from Washington, calling such a move counterproductive. He stressed the United States’ central role in NATO, noting Europe’s continued reliance on American military, nuclear deterrence, and intelligence support.

At the 62nd Munich Security Conference, Chancellor Friedrich Merz previously called for reinforcing the partnership through a stronger European pillar, encouraging greater strategic capacity alongside close coordination with Washington.