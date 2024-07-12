US Defense Secretary Austin holds talks with Russian counterpart amid missile deployment tensions

Shafaq News/ US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin held a phone conversation on Friday with Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov amid escalating tensions over missile deployments.

According to a readout by the Pentagon, "Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine."

This dialogue follows Washington's recent announcement of plans to deploy long-range missiles in Germany.

Earlier this week, the United States and Germany jointly announced their decision during the NATO Summit in Washington to "begin episodic deployments of the long-range fires capabilities of its Multi-Domain Task Force in Germany in 2026, as part of planning for enduring stationing of these capabilities in the future."

"When fully developed, these conventional long-range fires units will include SM-6, Tomahawk, and developmental hypersonic weapons, which have significantly longer range than current land-based fires in Europe. Exercising these advanced capabilities will demonstrate the United States' commitment to NATO and its contributions to European integrated deterrence." A joint statement of the two countries said.

The Kremlin responded by asserting that Russia will retaliate against the US missile deployment plans, viewing NATO's military maneuvers as a significant national security threat.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked during a press conference with Russian news agencies, "NATO once again very clearly confirmed its essence. It is an alliance founded in an era of confrontation with the aim of continuing confrontation."

"The tension is rising on the European continent," Peskov noted, highlighting Russia's monitoring of NATO's military infrastructure nearing its borders.

"We see NATO's decisions to create separate logistics centers in Black Sea cities, and to open additional facilities in Europe, and we see in fact that the alliance's military infrastructure is constantly and gradually moving towards our borders," Peskov said.

"This requires us to analyze very deeply the decisions taken in the discussion that took place. This is a very serious threat to the national security of our country. All of this will require us to take thoughtful, coordinated and effective responses to deter and confront the alliance."

In turn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov described the US-German missile move as aimed at intimidating Russia and destabilizing regional security and strategic relations.

"Without tension, without emotions, we will come up with a military response. First of all, to this new game," Ryabkov was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.