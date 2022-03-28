US seeks $6.9 billion to help Ukraine, strengthen NATO

Shafaq News/ The United States will spend $ 6.9 billion to repel Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and support NATO member states under a budget proposal released Monday by President Joe Biden’s administration.

The funds will represent Washington’s latest allocation of aid since last month’s shock attack and will be used to “increase the capacity and readiness of US forces, NATO allies and regional partners in the face of Russian aggression,” the White House said.

The proposal also outlines about $ 1 billion spent on defense and the state, as well as the USAID department, to address Russia’s detrimental effects and meet emerging needs related to security, energy, cyber security issues, confusion, macroeconomic stability and civil society resilience.”

The money was included in Biden’s 2023 budget proposal, which finances the administration’s priorities for the year and is subject to amendment and approval by Congress, where the president’s Democratic Party narrowly controls both chambers.

Washington has stepped up aid to Ukraine since the attack, including $ 2 billion in security assistance and new equipment and $ 1 billion in humanitarian aid announced last week.

Arms – including pre-war shipments – helped Kiev build an unexpectedly tough resistance against the Russian military, which was predicted to quickly defeat the Ukrainian government.

Instead, Russia has faced stiff resistance from Ukrainian fighters and lost several generals and senior military figures, while NATO estimates the death toll among its troops could be as high as 15,000.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on NATO nations to flood Ukraine with more weapons, including advanced fighter jets, missile defense systems, tanks, armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles.

NATO members have provided an uninterrupted range of weapons, including anti-tank rockets, which have helped stop Russia’s advance. But these are mainly seen as defensive.

The United States has so far denied sending aircraft or other large weapons systems to Ukraine.

Biden says he does not want to cross a line that could lead to a “third world war” by pitting nuclear-armed Russia against NATO.