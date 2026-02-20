Israel agrees to cover Gaza debris removal costs at US request

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel has agreed to a US request to help cover the costs of clearing debris in the Gaza Strip following two years of military operations, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Citing an Israeli political source, the newspaper said initial estimates indicate that the direct costs Israel would bear could reach hundreds of millions of shekels. The total cost of the debris removal project and the early stages of reconstruction is estimated to run into billions of shekels.

The report noted that clearing rubble is a prerequisite for launching reconstruction efforts in Gaza, particularly as the second phase of a ceasefire agreement begins.

Washington has expressed interest in starting reconstruction efforts in the southern city of Rafah, aiming to turn it into what it described as a “successful model” under a broader reconstruction vision led by US President Donald Trump. The plan reportedly seeks to attract a large number of Gaza residents to Rafah while reconstruction in other areas would proceed gradually in later phases.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Gaza is burdened with an estimated 68 million tons of construction debris, with most buildings in the territory either destroyed or damaged, which is equivalent to approximately 186 structures the size of the Empire State Building in New York.

US President Donald Trump revealed during the first meeting of the Board of Peace on Thursday that nations had contributed $7B to a Gaza reconstruction fund, aiming to rebuild the enclave once Hamas disarms.