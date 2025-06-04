NATO aims 30% boost in military capability

Shafaq News/ NATO plans to raise its military capability targets by around 30% as part of a broader push to reinforce deterrence and defense in light of persistent security challenges from Russia, according to the German Press Agency (dpa).

The updated objectives focus on expanding stockpiles of long-range missiles and drones, alongside upgrades to air defense systems and artillery across the alliance.

While the shift marks a significant escalation in planning, senior military officials have pointed to major implementation hurdles. Many countries are currently falling short of existing goals, with an average shortfall of about 30%, raising concerns over how quickly the new benchmarks can be met.

Specific details of the updated national targets remain classified, though limited information is expected to be made public following the defense ministers' meeting on Thursday in Brussels.

In Germany, military sources estimate that the Bundeswehr (Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany) will need to expand its personnel by tens of thousands to align with the new requirements. The German armed forces currently number around 182,000 troops. Additionally, plans are moving forward for substantial investment in air defense systems.