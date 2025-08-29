Germany urges citizens to leave Iran as Russia calls for restraint

Shafaq News – Berlin/Moscow

On Friday, Germany urged its citizens to leave Iran immediately, while Moscow appealed for restraint amid talks regarding Tehran’s nuclear program.

The German Foreign Ministry’s advisory came a day after Iran test-fired an advanced ballistic missile believed capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, an action Western governments view as a breach of international agreements. Berlin said the launch, combined with renewed sanctions threats from the United States and its allies, created an environment where German citizens could face retaliatory actions inside Iran. “We strongly advise our nationals to depart without delay,” the ministry said.

Yesterday, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—collectively known as the European Troika— decided to activate the “snapback” mechanism to reimpose all United Nations sanctions on Iran.

The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that a confrontation or the reimposition of sweeping sanctions could carry “grave consequences for global security.”

Russia stressed that dialogue remained the only way to resolve the standoff, cautioning against unilateral or military steps that might worsen the crisis.