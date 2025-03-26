NATO to Russia: Any attack will be met with full force

Shafaq News/ NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte warned Russia on Wednesday that attacking Poland or any other alliance member would trigger an "overwhelming" response.

“If anyone were to miscalculate and think they can get away with an attack on Poland or any other ally, they will be met with the full force of this fierce alliance,” Rutte said during a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tuska in Warsaw.

He added, “This has to be very clear to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and anyone else who wants to attack us.”

Tusk, speaking to reporters after the meeting, said NATO’s defense commitment was “absolutely critical,” adding that reaffirming the alliance’s obligations was “very important for us.”

He noted that US officials had “repeatedly emphasized” their readiness to defend Poland and other NATO allies in the event of a threat.

Poland has increased military spending and urged an expanded NATO presence in Eastern Europe. In response, the alliance has deployed additional troops and equipment to its eastern flank to deter potential aggression.

Tensions between NATO and Russia remain high, over three years since the war in Ukraine broke out. Countries bordering Russia, including Poland and the Baltic states, have expressed growing concern over the risk of spillover and are calling for stronger defensive measures.

The pace of the war in Ukraine has slowed since the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, who pledged to end the conflict “swiftly.”

Earlier, Washington brokered a three-party agreement with Kyiv and Moscow aimed at safeguarding maritime navigation in the Black Sea and protecting energy infrastructure in both countries.