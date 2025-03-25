US strikes separate Black Sea deals with Russia, Ukraine

Shafaq News/ The United States on Tuesday announced it had reached two separate agreements with Russia and Ukraine to protect maritime navigation in the Black Sea and prevent attacks on energy infrastructure in both countries.

In a statement, the White House described the deals as part of wider diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, which has remained a flashpoint since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The agreements, concluded in Saudi Arabia, followed talks initiated by President Donald Trump, who has pledged to end the war “swiftly.”

Under the arrangements, Washington will help Russia restore access to global markets for its agricultural and fertilizer exports. The US will also continue to facilitate dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv “in an effort to achieve lasting peace,” the statement said.

Some European allies and Ukrainian officials have raised concerns that Trump could reach a rushed settlement with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the expense of Ukraine’s long-term security. Kyiv has rejected any reported conditions requiring it to abandon its NATO ambitions or surrender the four regions claimed by Russia, describing such terms as unacceptable and "equivalent to surrender."