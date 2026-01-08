US threatening global order, European leaders warn

Shafaq News– Berlin/ Paris

Two European presidents warned on Thursday that recent United States foreign policy actions risk eroding the global rules-based order, pointing to tensions over Venezuela and Greenland as signs of a shift toward power politics.

In a speech in Berlin, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier described US conduct under President Donald Trump as a historic rupture, placing it alongside Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Democracy worldwide was under unprecedented pressure, he added, warning that the rules and institutions built after World War Two were being steadily weakened.

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron accused the US of retreating from its traditional role of supporting allies and respecting international norms. Macron has repeatedly argued that multilateral institutions are being undermined as rivalry between major powers intensifies.

The remarks followed growing European unease over Washington’s unilateral actions, including the capture and transfer of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to the United States earlier this month.

Tensions have also resurfaced over Greenland after Trump again raised the idea of the United States acquiring the Arctic island, an autonomous territory of Denmark. European governments, including France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, and the United Kingdom, have previously reiterated their support for Danish sovereignty, saying Greenland’s future must be decided by its people.