The US has invited the foreign ministers of Israel and Arab countries to the NATO summit
2024-06-28T14:29:24+00:00
The "Financial Times" reported that the United States of America has invited the foreign ministers of Israel and several Arab countries to the NATO summit in Washington next month.
"Secretary General Stoltenberg has invited the heads of state and government of all 32 allies, as well as our partner leaders in the Indo-Pacific region," the document said, citing a statement from a NATO official.
Partners in the Indo-Pacific region include Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea