Two blazes damage shops in Iraq’s Kirkuk province

A fire broke out on Friday at a commercial complex on Al-Quds Street in central Kirkuk province, causing material damage to several shops without reported injuries, a Civil Defense source told Shafaq News.

According to the source, fire crews responded promptly and contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading to adjacent buildings as authorities evacuated the site. Most flames were extinguished, and cooling operations continued to secure the area. Authorities are expected to examine the cause and circumstances of the incident.

A separate fire, the source added, erupted at Mars Café in central Kirkuk, where Civil Defense teams quickly extinguished the flames. The incident caused interior damage without injuries.

The blaze comes amid a series of fires reported across Iraq since the start of 2026, affecting homes, markets, factories, displacement camps, and government facilities. Although the General Directorate of Civil Defense recorded a 74% nationwide drop in fire incidents in 2025 following tighter safety enforcement, recent outbreaks have still resulted in casualties and property losses.

