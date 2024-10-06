IRI advanced cruise missiles strike 2 Israeli targets

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced that it had targeted two Israeli sites with "Al-Arqab" missiles.

IRI stated, "In continuation of our resistance against the occupation, and in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians—children, women, and the elderly—fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched 'Al-Arqab' developed cruise missiles in the early hours of Saturday, October 5, 2024, targeting two locations: one in the outskirts of Haifa in the north, and the second in the southern part of our occupied lands."

IRI emphasized its commitment to "continuing operations to strike enemy strongholds with increasing intensity," and also released a video showing the missile launch.

The announcement follows an attack on Thursday when the Iraqi Resistance targeted a site in southern Israel with a drone, which it claimed had "advanced capabilities used for the first time."

Since October 7, IRI has attacked Israeli targets and US bases in Iraq and Syria as part of its "commitment to resisting occupation, supporting the people of Palestine and Lebanon, and responding to the massacres inflicted by the occupying forces (Israel) on civilians, including children, women, and the elderly," positioning itself as a key player in the pro-Iranian Axis of Resistance, which includes Yemen’s Ansarallah, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other factions.