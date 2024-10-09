IRI claim responsibility for strikes in Israel, vow escalation

Shafaq News/ Armed Iraqi factions announced, on Tuesday, that they had launched a drone toward a target in Israel.

The “Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI),” the group declared that it had launched a drone toward a vital target in northern Israel and vowed to continue escalating its operations against Israel.

In recent months, Iraqi factions have carried out drone attacks on Israeli targets in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Last week, the group intensified its operations, claiming responsibility for more than ten attacks using advanced cruise missiles and drones targeting sites in Tiberias, the occupied Golan Heights, southern Israel.

In turn, Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari had warned, “We are closely monitoring the threats coming from Iraq and gathering intelligence,” adding, “We will do what is necessary.”

Since October 7, IRI has attacked Israeli targets and US bases in Iraq and Syria, positioning itself as a key player in the pro-Iranian Axis of Resistance, which includes Yemen’s Ansarallah, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other factions that have pledged to defend Gaza against Israeli aggression.