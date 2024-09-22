IRI claim drone strike on Israel

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced a drone strike against an Israeli target.

In a statement, the group reported that it targeted "an area in the Jordan Valley within our occupied territories" using drones.

They noted that this was the "fifth attack on this day."

Since October 7, 2023, IRI has claimed responsibility for missile strikes on Israeli areas and US bases in Syria and Iraq, as retaliation for the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza. It is one of the main parties in the pro-Iranian “Axis of Resistance” along with Yemen’s Ansarallah, Lebanese Hezbollah, and others.