IRI strikes “vital” target in northern Israel with drones

Shafaq News/ The “Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI)” stated, on Wednesday, that it targeted a “vital” site in northern Israel with drones.

The statement also affirmed the group’s intent to continue intensifying its operations, stating that it will “strike enemy strongholds with increasing frequency.”

Since April, Israel has reported multiple aerial incursions from its eastern border, although it has refrained from attributing responsibility to a specific group. Israel has also announced that it has intercepted drones outside its airspace on several occasions.

Since October 7, 2023, IRI has attacked Israeli targets and US bases in Iraq and Syria, positioning itself as a key player in the pro-Iranian Axis of Resistance, which includes Yemen’s Ansarallah, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other factions.