Iraqi Resistance: We attacked Eilat with drones

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday evening, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced it targeted a vital Israeli location with drones.

In a statement, the group said, “Continuing our approach of resisting the occupation, and in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq today, Wednesday, 25-9-2024, attacked a vital target in occupied Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) using drone strikes.”

The Islamic Resistance affirms that operations to strike “enemy strongholds” will continue.

An Israeli military spokesperson stated that a “Sa’er 5” ship intercepted one drone, while another crashed in Eilat.

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, reported that two Israelis were injured when a drone launched from Iraq exploded in Eilat Port. The newspaper said, “Israeli air defenses intercepted a drone launched from Iraq, managing to down it, but failed to intercept another.”

Earlier today, IRI announced that it had launched a developed Arqab cruise missile and drones targeting two Israeli sites in northern Israel.