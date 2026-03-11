Trump guarantees safe passage for tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that all companies and oil tankers can safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz, warning Iran of “unprecedented” consequences if it blocks the maritime gateway.

Speaking at the White House, Trump noted that the United States has neutralized Iranian ships capable of laying mines in the strategic waterway.

Earlier today, Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy, Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, insisted that any vessel passing through the strait must receive Iran’s, permission citing two ships that ignored warnings and faced difficulties.

US officials also reported that Iran recently planted naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The development prompted Trump to threaten a rapid military response, stressing that any attempt to obstruct navigation through the strait —which handles about a fifth of the world’s oil supply— would be met with swift action.