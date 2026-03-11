Clashes erupt in Tehran, casualties reported

Shafaq News- Tehran

Armed clashes broke out in central Tehran on Wednesday between gunmen and Iranian security forces, Iranian media reported, with initial reports indicating casualties among security personnel.

Iran’s Fars News Agency said armed elements engaged security forces in the capital, with explosions heard during the fighting. The agency reported that 10 members of the security forces were killed in the clashes, according to preliminary information. It also said Israeli drones targeted security positions and checkpoints in Tehran during the incident.

The reports could not be independently verified, and Iranian authorities have not yet released an official statement on the clashes.