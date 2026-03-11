IRI warns Syria’s president against move toward Lebanon

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A coalition of Iran-aligned Iraqi armed groups warned Syria’s transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday against any “hostile move” toward Lebanon, saying such action would amount to “a declaration of war” against the regional “Axis of Resistance.”

In a statement, the group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) cautioned al-Sharaa -also known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani- against coordinating with the “Zionist-American enemy” to target Lebanon.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم{أَفَأَمِنُوا مَكْرَ اللَّهِ ۚ فَلَا يَأْمَنُ مَكْرَ اللَّهِ إِلَّا الْقَوْمُ الْخَاسِرُونَ} نحذر المدعو "أبو محمد الجولاني" من أن أي تحرك عدائي باتجاه الأراضي اللبنانية، بالتنسيق مع العدو الصهيوأمريكي، وبأي ذريعة كانت، سيكون بمثابة إعلان حرب على محور… — صابرين نيوز - Sabereen news (@sabreenS11) March 11, 2026

The factions also warned that Iraqi militants could “respond militarily” if Lebanon’s resistance environment or Hezbollah were targeted.

Earlier today, the same factions claimed they had carried out 291 military operations over 12 days, alleging the attacks killed 13 US personnel and wounded dozens more.

They also said 31 operations involving drones and rockets targeted US military positions in Iraq and the wider region in the past 24 hours.

United States Department of Defense officials have not immediately commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

The threats come amid escalating regional tensions following the outbreak of the US–Israeli war against Iran on Feb. 28. Since then, several areas in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have experienced rocket and drone attacks attributed to Iran-aligned armed groups.