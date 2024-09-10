Syria reduces transit fees for Lebanese trucks to Iraq by 50%

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Ministry of Transport has announced a 50% reduction in transit fees for trucks carrying goods from Lebanon to Iraq and vice versa, covering all types of cargo and is part of a broader effort to boost economic activity along the route.

The ministry will assess the economic impact of this reduction after three months to decide whether to maintain, further decrease, or revert to the original fees.

In addition, the ministry has introduced a 2% transit fee for Syrian vehicles traveling between Lebanon, Iraq, or Jordan as per Syria’s "Al-Watan" newspaper. This fee is calculated based on the vehicle’s weight and the distance traveled.

The Syrian government has maintained existing fees for foreign and Arab vehicles traveling through the Nasib border crossing, as well as for vehicles heading to Syria, according to previous agreements.

The move is expected to increase the number of Lebanese trucks passing through Syria en route to Iraq, generating additional revenue for the Syrian government. It also aims to create parity between the cost of Lebanese and Syrian goods when exporting to Iraq, enhancing Lebanese products' competitiveness in the Iraqi market, as reported by the newspaper.

According to Sami Suleiman, Director of Road Transport at the Syrian Ministry of Transport, this decision will boost Lebanese exports via Syria and contribute to Syria’s treasury through increased transit revenues.