IRI member killed by US strike near Syrian border

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced the killing of one of its members in a US airstrike targeting his vehicle on the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The "Jihad Council" of the "Sayyed al-Shuhada Brigades (Kataeb Sayyid Al-Shuhada'a)," a faction within the group, stated, "The Islamic Resistance, Sayyed al-Shuhada Brigades-Al-Mansoura, mourns martyr Abdullah Rizq Anun al-Safi, who martyred on the road to Jerusalem, in a cowardly US airstrike targeting his vehicle on Friday, during a reconnaissance patrol on the Iraqi-Syrian border."

All the Axis of Resistance factions mourn their members under the slogan "on the road to Jerusalem" in support of the Palestinians.

On Friday, Iraqi sources reported that an airstrike hit bases belonging to Iran-backed factions in Syria.

Initial information indicated that unidentified aircraft targeted areas in the regions of Al-Bukamal, Badiya Al-Hamdan, and Al-Sukkariyah in Syria, where Iran-backed factions are known to operate.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that a "violent explosion was heard coinciding with the flight of an anonymous plane, in Asha'aer Town near Al-Sukkariya in Al-Bokamal countryside within areas of Iranian militias in eastern Deir Ezzor countryside, a few kilometers away from Syrian-Iraqi borders."