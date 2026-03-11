Seven drones intercepted near Baghdad Airport

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Air defenses intercepted seven drones that approached a logistics support center near Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The drones attempted to approach a US diplomatic facility responsible for logistical support to the American Embassy at Baghdad International Airport, before air defenses engaged and neutralized them, the source said.

Security patrols were deployed across nearby districts of the Karkh side of the capital after reports that projectiles may have fallen in residential streets and homes.